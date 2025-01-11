Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-11, FGCU 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Cent. Arkansas Bears and the FGCU Eagles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. The Bears are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Thursday, Cent. Arkansas couldn't handle Stetson and fell 75-65.

Even though they lost, Cent. Arkansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, FGCU was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Alabama on Thursday, taking the game 75-70.

Cent. Arkansas' defeat dropped their record down to 5-11. As for FGCU, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-9 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Cent. Arkansas has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FGCU, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given Cent. Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, FGCU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cent. Arkansas might still be hurting after the devastating 82-59 loss they got from FGCU when the teams last played back in February of 2024. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Cent. Arkansas was down 49-25.

Series History

FGCU has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Cent. Arkansas.