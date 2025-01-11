Halftime Report

The last time FGCU and Cent. Arkansas met, the game was decided by 23 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but FGCU leads 30-28 over Cent. Arkansas.

If FGCU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-9 in no time. On the other hand, Cent. Arkansas will have to make due with a 5-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-11, FGCU 7-9

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Cent. Arkansas Bears and the FGCU Eagles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. The Bears are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, Cent. Arkansas couldn't handle Stetson and fell 75-65.

Even though they lost, Cent. Arkansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, FGCU was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Alabama on Thursday, taking the game 75-70.

Cent. Arkansas' defeat dropped their record down to 5-11. As for FGCU, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-9 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Cent. Arkansas has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FGCU, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given Cent. Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, FGCU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Cent. Arkansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Cent. Arkansas is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Cent. Arkansas is a 3.5-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

FGCU has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Cent. Arkansas.