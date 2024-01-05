Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between FGCU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Jacksonville 37-22.

FGCU entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Jacksonville step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Jacksonville 9-5, FGCU 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Jacksonville is 1-9 against FGCU since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Jacksonville was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Flying Fleet at home to the tune of 79-52. The win was just what Jacksonville needed coming off of a 100-57 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, FGCU must've know the odds they were up against on Saturday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They managed a 72-68 win over the Owls. The win was familiar territory for FGCU who now have three in a row.

Zach Anderson was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Dallion Johnson, who scored 18 points.

The Dolphins' victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.2 points per game. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 6-9.

Jacksonville came up short against FGCU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 62-51. Can Jacksonville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

FGCU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

FGCU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.