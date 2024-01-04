Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Jacksonville 9-5, FGCU 6-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jacksonville is 1-9 against FGCU since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Jacksonville was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Flying Fleet at home to the tune of 79-52. The win was just what Jacksonville needed coming off of a 100-57 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, FGCU must've know the odds they were up against on Saturday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They managed a 72-68 win over the Owls. The win was familiar territory for FGCU who now have three in a row.

Zach Anderson was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Dallion Johnson, who scored 18 points.

The Dolphins' victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.2 points per game. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 6-9.

Jacksonville came up short against FGCU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 62-51. Can Jacksonville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FGCU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.