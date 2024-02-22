Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Kennesaw State 14-13, FGCU 11-16

How To Watch

What to Know

FGCU and the Owls are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 61-60 to the Hatters.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kennesaw State last Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 82-81 to the Ospreys. Kennesaw State found out winning isn't easy when you drain eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The Eagles dropped their record down to 11-16 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Owls, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season.

Going forward, FGCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

FGCU couldn't quite finish off the Owls when the teams last played back in January and fell 78-75. Will FGCU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

FGCU is a 3-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

FGCU and Kennesaw State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.