Who's Playing
Kennesaw State Owls @ FGCU Eagles
Current Records: Kennesaw State 14-13, FGCU 11-16
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Ticket Cost: $15.15
What to Know
FGCU and the Owls are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Saturday, the Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 61-60 to the Hatters.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kennesaw State last Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 82-81 to the Ospreys. Kennesaw State found out winning isn't easy when you drain eight fewer threes than your opponent.
The Eagles dropped their record down to 11-16 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Owls, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season.
Going forward, FGCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
FGCU couldn't quite finish off the Owls when the teams last played back in January and fell 78-75. Will FGCU have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
FGCU is a 3-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 153 points.
Series History
FGCU and Kennesaw State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 12, 2024 - Kennesaw State 78 vs. FGCU 75
- Jan 21, 2023 - Kennesaw State 65 vs. FGCU 63
- Feb 16, 2022 - FGCU 82 vs. Kennesaw State 76
- Jan 13, 2022 - Kennesaw State 77 vs. FGCU 53
- Feb 26, 2021 - Kennesaw State 80 vs. FGCU 63
- Feb 13, 2020 - FGCU 70 vs. Kennesaw State 58
- Jan 16, 2020 - FGCU 73 vs. Kennesaw State 51
- Feb 23, 2019 - FGCU 78 vs. Kennesaw State 56
- Jan 19, 2019 - FGCU 72 vs. Kennesaw State 59
- Feb 15, 2018 - Kennesaw State 97 vs. FGCU 93