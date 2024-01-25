Who's Playing
Lipscomb Bisons @ FGCU Eagles
Current Records: Lipscomb 12-8, FGCU 8-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Lipscomb has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Lipscomb Bisons and the FGCU Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Saturday, the Bisons earned a 88-79 win over the Lions.
FGCU can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Hatters as the Eagles made off with a 80-56 victory. The oddsmakers were on FGCU's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
The Bisons have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 8-12.
Lipscomb was able to grind out a solid win over FGCU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 73-64. Will Lipscomb repeat their success, or does FGCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
FGCU and Lipscomb both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Lipscomb 73 vs. FGCU 64
- Feb 05, 2022 - FGCU 77 vs. Lipscomb 68
- Mar 04, 2021 - FGCU 72 vs. Lipscomb 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - Lipscomb 71 vs. FGCU 56
- Jan 22, 2021 - FGCU 79 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Mar 03, 2020 - Lipscomb 68 vs. FGCU 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Lipscomb 64 vs. FGCU 54
- Jan 04, 2020 - FGCU 68 vs. Lipscomb 61
- Feb 20, 2019 - FGCU 67 vs. Lipscomb 61
- Jan 24, 2019 - Lipscomb 89 vs. FGCU 81