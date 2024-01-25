Who's Playing

Current Records: Lipscomb 12-8, FGCU 8-12

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

What to Know

Lipscomb has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Lipscomb Bisons and the FGCU Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Bisons earned a 88-79 win over the Lions.

FGCU can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Hatters as the Eagles made off with a 80-56 victory. The oddsmakers were on FGCU's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Bisons have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 8-12.

Lipscomb was able to grind out a solid win over FGCU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 73-64. Will Lipscomb repeat their success, or does FGCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FGCU and Lipscomb both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.