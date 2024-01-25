Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Lipscomb 12-8, FGCU 8-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Lipscomb has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Lipscomb Bisons and the FGCU Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Lipscomb is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Saturday, the Bisons earned a 88-79 win over the Lions.

Meanwhile, FGCU had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 80-56 margin over the Hatters. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.2% better than the opposition, as FGCU's was.

The Bisons have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 8-12.

Lipscomb beat FGCU 73-64 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Lipscomb have another victory up their sleeve, or will FGCU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Lipscomb is a slight 2-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

FGCU and Lipscomb both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.