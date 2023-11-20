Halftime Report

Norfolk State already has more points against FGCU than they managed in total against San Jose State last Saturday. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but Norfolk State is up 69-66 over FGCU. Norfolk State took a bit hit to their ego last Saturday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Norfolk State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, FGCU will have to make due with a 1-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Norfolk State 3-2, FGCU 1-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the FGCU Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 20th at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you make 14 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Norfolk State found out the hard way on Saturday. Their bruising 77-53 defeat to the Spartans might stick with them for a while.

Norfolk State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jamarii Thomas, who scored 15 points along with 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, FGCU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 92-85 to the Pirates. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their loss, FGCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Thompson, who scored 25 points along with 3 assists and 1 rebound, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Anderson, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Spartans' defeat dropped their record down to 3-2. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Monday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Norfolk State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FGCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.