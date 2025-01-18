Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Queens 12-6, FGCU 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Queens Royals' road trip will continue as they head out to face the FGCU Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Queens is headed into the game having just posted their biggest victory since December 10, 2024 on Thursday. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 95-60 win over Stetson. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-26.

Queens was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, FGCU entered their tilt with Western Georgia on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They blew past the Wolves 82-60. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Queens has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for FGCU, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-9.

Queens was able to grind out a solid win over FGCU when the teams last played two weeks ago, winning 92-83. The rematch might be a little tougher for Queens since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Queens has won 5 out of their last 6 games against FGCU.