Halftime Report

A win for FGCU would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Queens 40-19.

FGCU entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Queens step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Queens 12-6, FGCU 9-9

What to Know

The Queens Royals' road trip will continue as they head out to face the FGCU Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Queens is headed into the game having just posted their biggest victory since December 10, 2024 on Thursday. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 95-60 win over Stetson. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-26.

Queens was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, FGCU entered their tilt with Western Georgia on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They blew past the Wolves 82-60. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Queens has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for FGCU, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-9.

Queens is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, FGCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

FGCU is a 5-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Queens has won 5 out of their last 6 games against FGCU.