Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for FGCU after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Stetson 41-27.

FGCU came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Stetson 11-8, FGCU 7-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Stetson and FGCU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Stetson was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Monday, the Hatters came up short against the Cougars and fell 77-70. It was the first time this season that Stetson let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, FGCU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Friday after their third straight loss. They might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 78-75 to the Owls, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior.

The Hatters' defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-8. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 7-12 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Stetson didn't have too much breathing room in their game against FGCU in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 88-84 victory. Will Stetson repeat their success, or does FGCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

FGCU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FGCU and Stetson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.