Current Records: UNCW 4-1, FGCU 1-5

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

What to Know

The UNCW Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the FGCU Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UNCW unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 86-56 loss at the hands of the Mountaineers. The low total for UNCW limited their streak of high-flying scores to four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UNCW struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as App. State racked up 21.

Meanwhile, FGCU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 69-66.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNCW have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FGCU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.