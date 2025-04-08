The national champion Florida Gators moved to No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the 2024-25 college basketball season on Tuesday just hours after downing Houston in San Antonio for its third men's basketball title in program history. Florida earned all 61 first-place votes in the poll, the second team all season to earn unanimous No. 1 status.

Houston remained at No. 2 — right where it was after Selection Sunday leading into the start of the NCAA Tournament — for the third consecutive poll. It marks the third straight year Houston is top-three in the final AP poll and the second time in three seasons it finished at No. 2. Those close finishes without a final trophy only add to Kelvin Sampson's heartbreak.

Duke and Auburn finished at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, to keep all four of the NCAA Tournament's No. 1 seeds and all of the Final Four participants in the top-four just as it was before March Madness, albeit in a new order. Duke's placement at No. 3 was a two-spot drop after taking over at No. 1.

The final AP Top 25 poll is below.

AP Top 25

1. Florida

2. Houston

3. Duke

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Michigan State

8. Texas Tech

9. Maryland

10. Michigan

11. St. John's

12. Kentucky

13. BYU

14. Purdue

15. Arizona

16. Wisconsin

17. Iowa State

18. Ole Miss

19. Texas A&M

20. Arkansas

21. Louisville

22. Clemson

23. Gonzaga

24. Saint Mary's

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: Drake 122, Oregon 105, Illinois 80, UConn 76, Creighton 60, Colorado St. 49, UCLA 36, McNeese St. 17, Missouri 16, New Mexico 10, UC San Diego 6, Kansas 5, Marquette 2.