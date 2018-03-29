Final Four 2018: After some Self reflection, 'soft' Kansas could be just tough enough to win the title

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

SAN ANTONIO – In the immediate moments following Sunday's Elite Eight win over Duke, Kansas' Bill Self made sure to clear the air.

"I've called my team soft," Self told CBS' Tracy Wolfson. "There's nothing soft about them."

If the explanation was only that easy. Coaches rip their teams all the time. Hell, Bobby Knight did more than that. But Kansas is as complicated a team as there is here at the Final Four. They're blueblood, they're elite, they're Kansas.

They also lost more home games than any Kansas team in 19 years. They usually lost the rebound battle (181st in rebound margin). They seemed to lose the faith of their coach during stretches of the season.

Something was missing. Something may still be missing. Self has used that s-word publicly perhaps more than he ever has to describe his enigmatic Jayhawks.

"Somebody asked the other day did I mean it? Was it frustration? I did mean it 100 percent," Self said. "It's just different now. There is something different about us. We may not rebound the ball worth a crap but we'll find some other way to make a play. There is something about us now that hasn't been there all season."

Self can't quite explain the change heading into Saturday's national semifinal against Villanova.

The same team that gave up 95 at home to Arizona State (58 in the second half), outrebounded Duke by 15 on Sunday. The same team that lost to a Washington team that tied for 6th in the Pac-12 (40 miles from home in Kansas City) had the mental toughness to win its last three games by four points each.

The same team that was swept by a Big 12 opponent for the first time in Self era (Oklahoma State), finds itself in Self's third Final Four.

"People that have covered us know one thing that our program takes pride in over time is that we play hard and play unselfish," Self said less than 48 hours after those comments on CBS. "We're … not physically tough but we enjoy the toughest moments.

And I don't think this team did."

If that was the case in public, how often was the Jayhawks' manhood challenged behind closed doors in practice?

"A lot," guard Marcus Garrett said, "every time we missed a block out. Every time we had a defensive mistake you'd hear it. You going to hear it every day from the fans, on Twitter."

The transformation is as complicated turnaround wrapped in a riddle. This is a team who's hottest player – Malik Newman – was benched at one point this season.

"It was definitely me 100 percent," said Newman, a blossoming redshirt sophomore guard. "I know for a fact he was talking about me. I think once I did it, the team got better. I got better."

Newman has averaged almost 23 points in the postseason. If he hasn't made himself an NBA player, he's damn close.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts described a sort of passive-aggressive approach by Self with his players, even in victory.

"We survived, we won the game but, hey, this is going to kill us," Roberts said mimicking Self. "If you don't rebound better Doke, or protect the rim better or ball-screen defense better, it's going to kill us in the end."

"Guys would be leaving lockerroom asking, 'Did we just win?' "

"Doke" is the 7-foot Udoka Azubuike, the nation's most accurate shooter (77.2 percent), a guy Self said Tuesday sometimes needed a "pacifier". There's that "soft" reference again.

He is surrounded by Big 12 player of the year and All-American Devonte Graham'. Newman became the slasher and scorer, Self always knew he could be.

"I felt Malik was the primary one," not living up to his potential, Self said. "He was content with just being out there instead of the guy who put himself out there."

When it all came together, did Self really have to go on national television and issue what Newman referred to as a "soft apology."?

"I think he just had to clear it up in the media," Newman said. "We know how coach Self can get. He can blow a gasket as he likes to say. We were definitely having soft moments during the season. He definitely had the right to say that.

"But we knew deep down inside we could change that. It's not something you just wake up [to] …

He told us when there were no cameras, 'You guys are a tough group of guys.' He told the media we were soft."

Yeah, well we'll find out against Nova. The season has been a series of turnarounds. Self loves the team that shot 35 percent in beating Kentucky in the third game of the season. He hates the team that got outrebounded by 13 at home by Oklahoma State.

He loves the team that has come back from a combined deficit of 50 points in the last four meetings against West Virginia. He hates the one that got blown by in the Arizona State game.

He loves that guard Svi Mykhailiuk made a three-point with 23 seconds left to beat Nebraska by one in December. That game probably kept the Huskers out of the tournament.

Roberts described it as a turning point, even way back then.

"We had lost two in a row," Roberts said. "Everybody was down on us, Everybody was saying we're soft. Nebraska was having a good year. We had to battle to win that game.

"Coach always tells our guys we have a very, very slim margin of error. If we're a little bit off defensively, people are going to get 80 points on us."

That has happened only twice in the last 18 games.

Karma suggests the Jayhawks are going to win the whole thing. In the same Alamodome in the same city, 10 years later where they won it all in 2008, they are on a similar roll.

Adding to the mojo, Mykhailiuk's game-tying shot in regulation against Duke was eerily similar to Mario Chalmers' epic three here in 2008.

If the Jayhawks are soft, that's a memory. After realizing how far his team had come Sunday, Self got a bit emotional.

"Every real man cries," Newman said. "I'll give him a pass."