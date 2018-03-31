Final Four 2018 expert picks, lines, odds for Loyola vs. Michigan and Villanova vs. Kansas

Our experts make their picks for the Final Four

This year's NCAA Tournament has been one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. Sure, No. 1 seed Villanova and Kansas made it through to the Final Four, but having No. 3 seed Michigan and No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago making it to San Antonio was predicted by very few people. So the stage is set for what is sure to be a memorable Final Four.  

And now that the teams are ready, our experts can break down the national semifinals and give their picks - both straight-up and against the spread.

And it should be no surprise that with an unpredictable group in the Final Four there is not a concensus from our experts on how the games will go. But we wouldn't want it any other way.

Here are the picks from our experts for each of Saturday's games. 

Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan, 6:09 p.m.

Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Reid Forgrave
Dennis Dodd
Kyle Boone
Chip Patterson
Jerry Palm
Straight-up
Michigan
Loyola-Chi.
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Loyola-Chi.
Michigan
ATS: Michigan -5
Loyola-Chi.
Loyola-Chi.
Loyola-Chi.
Michigan
Loyola-Chi.
Loyola-Chi.
Michigan

Kansas vs. Villanova, 8:49 p.m.

Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Reid Forgrave
Dennis Dodd
Kyle Boone
Chip Patterson
Jerry Palm
Straight-up
Kansas
Villanova
Villanova
Kansas
Kansas
Villanova
Villanova
ATS: Villanova -5
Kansas
Villanova
Villanova
Kansas
Kansas
Villanova
Kansas

