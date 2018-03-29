Final Four 2018: Malik Newman needed this Kansas detour to find his five-star potential

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

SAN ANTONIO -- Malik Newman spent much of his childhood in Durant, Miss. It's an old railroad town in central Mississippi with 2,500 people and zero stoplights, a place that used to be surrounded by cotton plantations and was once home to numerous enslaved African-Americans. Newman's father and grandma raised him in a tiny two-bedroom home that was just around the corner from a basketball court.

But the big kids would never let little Malik play.

"I used to go home crying," Newman said Thursday afternoon, two days before his Kansas Jayhawks face Villanova in the Final Four. "My dad, he found a way out of no way, once again. My first (basketball) goal, we had this real big tree in the backyard. He cut some of the branches off of it. He was able to make me a goal. I always had a ball, I just never had nowhere to play."

His first rim was made out of an old bicycle tire with the spokes taken out. The court was dirt. He'd play, sunup until sundown, and get covered in dust. After it rained, Newman couldn't play his favorite sport for the next two or three days; he hated those days because he'd be stuck inside, watching television or doing his homework or, at best, dribbling a Nerf ball indoors, from one side of the house to the other. Newman used to climb the tree so he could dunk on the rim. After he broke the makeshirt rim, his father ended up buying him a proper basketball goal.

Newman has been this way for as long as his father can remember: All basketball, all the time. His dad bought him G.I. Joe toys; Malik didn't want them. His dad bought him Spiderman toys; Malik didn't play with them. His dad bought him a bicycle; Malik gave it away.

"All he wanted to do was play basketball," his father, Horatio Webster, told CBS Sports. "All he wanted was a basketball."

And ever since middle school, Newman's trajectory only seemed pointed in one direction: Up. His father played basketball at Mississippi State, which led him to a pro career that included everything but the NBA: CBA, IBL, ABA, ISBL. Overseas in Venezuela, in Argentina, in Germany, in the Dominican Republic. This meant that Webster recognized talent. So when he saw his son doing things in sixth grade that even high schoolers couldn't do, he knew they needed to up his competition.

They moved to Jackson, the state capitol. As a seventh grader, Newman was ranked in the top 10 in his recruiting class; he would remain in the top 10 throughout high school. When he was 13, a local television station interviewed him, and he predicted he would win four straight state championships once he got to high school. Then he won four straight state championships in high school.

His father pushed him. Hard. But Newman even outworked those expectations. Sometimes his father would ban him from going to the gym because he was there too often. But once Newman got a car, that no longer worked; he'd sneak out of the house at 4 a.m. and meet his high school coach to get in a workout.

"I was so hard on the kid," Webster said. "I knew he loved basketball, but it's a dog-eat-dog world. I made it hard for him. I told him, 'You ain't this, you ain't that.' I tried to stop him from playing basketball. I wanted to make sure he wanted it. And he never wavered."

"He was my cheerleader, my critic, my trainer, my dad, my brother, my friend," Newman said. "He played the role of everybody."

His future seemed set. He committed to his home-state school, his father's alma mater, and he expected to be in the NBA after one season. But his freshman year at Mississippi State, his trajectory suddenly stalled. A young man who'd never struggled suddenly lost his swag. The projected one-and-done player only scored 11.2 points per game his freshman year. The stud shooter only shot 68.7 percent from the free-throw line. Then came the injuries: A back injury, turf toe. At one point, a doctor told Newman that he didn't know if he'd be able to run or jump again.

"It was almost the perfect storm for the kid," his father said. "(Mississippi State coach) Ben Howland didn't like his game, and he didn't like Howland's system. So that's the Malik you got, looking like he was lost. You're talking about a kid who all his life his dream was to play in NBA. He did everything the right way, stayed out of trouble, stayed in the gym, snuck out of the house at 4 a.m. and went to the gym. But he needed that year at Mississippi State. He never went through anything bad. Everything always was peaches and cream for him."

Or, as Newman put it Thursday: "It was a confidence thing. I just had to find myself."

He found himself in Kansas. He briefly considered putting his name in the 2016 NBA Draft after his subpar freshman year but decided to transfer to KU. It wasn't peaches and cream right away there, either. For his first three or four months at Kansas, he couldn't touch a basketball because of a cracked bone in his foot. As he sat out as a redshirt last season, his old AAU friends and competitors moved on to the NBA. Of the top 10 players in 247sports.com's 2015 recruiting rankings, only Newman and Arizona's Allonzo Trier -- who declared for the draft this month -- are not currently in the NBA.

The beginning of this season didn't go much better. He wasn't even inconsistent; he was consistently bad. In one game, he made one of eight shots and scored two points. In another he only played 15 minutes, taking two shots and scoring a single point. His overall stats his first 15 games were worse than his freshman season at Mississippi State; he was averaging 9.9 points per game and shooting only 34.4 percent from three.

"He always tries so hard to please somebody," his father said. "He was trying to please Bill Self. He was trying to play mistake-free basketball. He was overthinking: 'Should I take this shot, pass it, dribble?' He was all screwed up."

At some point in the middle of Big 12 play -- around the time that Self was talking out loud about benching Newman -- something clicked. ("I deserved it," Newman said of the talk of getting benched. "If you were watching us play, I definitely wasn't providing enough for the team.")

"I've always thought Malik was a really good player," Self said Thursday. "I always thought this past year that he was a really good player that didn't do enough. He left me wanting more, because I think he could be a better initiator, a better on-the-ball defender, a better defensive rebounder, a lot of things.

"This year I think he deferred to Devonte' (Graham, Kansas' senior point guard) too much," Self continued. "I think he put too much on Devonte'. And I was very adamant about this: 'Not only is it not fair to you, because you're not realizing your potential, but it's not fair to others, too. You can do a lot more to make them better.' And he got 20 in the first half against Oklahoma State when we had nothing going on. And ever since that, he's been our most consistent and best player."

Newman's transformation has been stark. In the seven games since the Big 12 tournament began, Newman has averaged 22.7 points per game on 54.9 percent shooting from three. In the Elite Eight against Duke, Newman was the best player on the court – and the court was filled with future NBA players. He scored 32 points, and in the overtime period, he took over, scoring all 13 of Kansas' points.

On Saturday, Newman's team will play one of the highest-octane collegiate offenses of the past generation. There was plenty of talk Thursday of the game turning into a shootout; that's a dangerous proposition with a team like Villanova. If it does, Newman knows it'll be up to him to keep the Jayhawks in it with much-improved defense and with his hot hand.

That hand hasn't stayed hot since his remarkable high school career. The freshman season at Mississippi State was hard; so was sitting out last season. But Newman believes he's better for it.

"A wise man once told me that if something don't work the first time, that don't mean it'll never work again," Newman said. "That's just how I looked at it. It was a great decision for me to not put my name in the draft. I matured. I got better. And now I feel like I'm just a stronger person."