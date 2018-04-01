Final Four 2018: Michigan makes it to the NCAA title game after rallying to end Loyola-Chicago's Cinderella run

Michigan rallied from 10-points down to make it to the NCAA title game. USATSI

SAN ANTONIO -- Michigan's impressive push through the 2018 NCAA Tournament is now one game, one win, away from the second national title in school history.

Moritz Wagner is why.

The Wolverines' junior forward and best overall player had the best game of his career vs. Loyola-Chicago in Saturday night's national semifinal. Wagner carried Michigan to a win with a 24-point, 15-rebound effort. Third-seeded Michigan won 69-57.

The Wolverines ended 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago's Cinderella run -- and did so after trailing 29-22 at the half. Double-digit seeds are now 0-5 all time in the Final Four. It was an amazing story, and we won't soon forget Sister Jean and the Ramblers, but once again a power-conference team has come out on top vs. the small-school underdog on the biggest stage in college basketball.

The Ramblers did themselves in with 10 second-half turnovers. Michigan, which boasts the best defense of the four teams that came to San Antonio, dug in and turned the Ramblers into bumblers at points. Loyola-Chicago went five consecutive possessions at one point, keying Michigan's game-changing 17-2 run.

The Wolverines will play the winner of Villanova-Kansas on Monday night.

Michigan got the game to level on a Wagner 3-pointer, right in front of the Wolverines bench, that tied things at 47. On the ensuing possession, Jordan Poole's two made free throws gave the Wolverines their first lead, with 6:20 to go, since the 7:53 of the first half.

Clayton Custer, the Missouri Valley Player of the Year, finished with 15 points.

The Ramblers looked good halfway through the game. Loyola-Chicago was able to overcome trouble early after trailing by as many as eight in the first half, with Michigan up 12-4. In fact, Loyola's seven-point halftime lead (29-22) materialized despite the Ramblers loitering for seven-plus minutes without a field goal. Michigan had its opportunities, its chance, a wide-open window.

Loyola came back with a 21-7 run. It need another kind of burst in the second half, but that never came.