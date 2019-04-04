Final Four 2019: Auburn and Virginia bring contrasting styles to NCAA Tournament semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS -- The mannerisms and methods Tony Bennett wields to orchestrate his Virginia basketball team could not be more dissimilar than Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. Pearl, a fiery, wear-it-all-on-your-sleeve coach, can often be seen red-faced on the sidelines during games shouting -- at his players, at officials, at anyone within earshot, and even sometimes at no one in particular. He gets up in your grill, and he doesn't hide his emotions.

And boy, does he have emotions.

"Playing for Pearl, you never know what he's going to say," Auburn forward Austin Wiley told CBS Sports. "One time he might be serious, next time he might throw out a joke and throw everyone off. It's great playing for him. The energy level is very high."

Then there's Bennett. Mr. Cool. Far as I can tell, the man hasn't broken a sweat on a basketball court since his playing days in the 1990s. He's calm, quiet and charismatic. He's 49, looks 29, yet doesn't act a day younger than 79. Rarely does he yell to get his point across.

"He's very composed," said Virginia forward Jay Huff, "but he's also very intense when he needs to. He yells some, only when he has to. But for the most part, he's really composed."

"Coach Bennett, he's really relaxed," teammate Braxton Key added. "The Bennett you see is the one we see. It's definitely two contrasting coaching styles."

And to be clear: both styles can succeed, and there's no better proof than the present. Bennett and Pearl are making their first Final Four appearances as head coaches here in Minneapolis this week -- and against one another. It's fitting for a funky field of four non-bluebloods. Ironic, even. Two coaches with divergent personalities, two vastly different teams in terms of style are set to go toe-to-toe Saturday for a chance to cut down the nets and win the national championship Monday night.

It's not quite Nick Saban vs. Dabo Swinney-like in the differing approaches, but it's not far off. Both making it this far with different schemes and led by different coaching styles is the beauty of college basketball and illustrates how you can win in a variety of ways at the highest level.

Which is what makes Bennett and Pearl's roots of coaching so fascinating. For as obverse as they are, they share a lot of similarities in the way in which they were taught the game.

When Pearl was a head coach at UW-Milwaukee in the early aughts, he already had some experience under his belt. He was previously an assistant at Stanford and Iowa, and had run his own program at Southern Indiana. But Milwaukee was his first big break -- his first Division I opportunity. He wanted to prove he belonged. So he went out and bought a coaching tape from the great Dick Bennett -- Tony's father. And he studied.

"I was a head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and, of course, Dick [Bennett] is a legend in Wisconsin basketball for sure. One of the very first video tapes I ever bought was Dick Bennett's man-to-man defense," Pearl said. "Believe it or not, it was about pressuring the ball, denying the reversal, putting in the box, keeping it in the box, sending everything to the baseline. And then, many years later, he completely turned that around and created the pack-line defense -- sending at middle, getting into gaps, not extending catches quite as much."

Pearl's revelation that Bennett had completely changed his defensive system came as a surprise. "It was a complete and total reversal," he says now. But that first tape -- the defensive mechanics, the principles he learned from Bennett -- they are still being deployed in Pearl's system to this day in some ways.

"I adopted his first tape, and in many ways, still keep some of those same principles," Pearl said. "I would say Dick Bennett taught me, through clinics and tapes, a lot of how we try to guard even still to this day."

The younger Bennett learned a thing or two from his pops as well, just like Pearl. Bennett learned about defense, about coaching, about the grind. It was Dick who gave Tony his first shot in the coaching profession, albeit as a volunteer manager on a whim in 2000, after all. He simply wanted to bring his son along to the Final Four. Now, he himself has finally broken through. He just wishes those darn tapes weren't so helpful.

"I was like, 'Why do you have to do these instructional videos back then?'" Bennett said. "His influence on the game, maybe a lot of people don't know about it, but in the coaching circles has been huge. My dad, he's an open book, as they say. He's so honest. He just wants to help the game because the game's been so good to him.

"I have said before, you don't have to share everything. Obviously, people pick and choose, but he absolutely has influenced a lot of people, my father has, as so many great coaches have."

While the systems, schemes and principles have, in one way or another, been implemented into Auburn and Virginia's programs in one way or another -- Virginia now runs the pack-line defense Pearl was stunned to learn the elder Bennett had adopted -- the styles of the two opponents are worlds apart. Virginia squeezes the game to a halt; it has the slowest adjusted tempo in college basketball this season, according to KenPom.com. As for Auburn in its recent rise, it's all about tempo, getting quick shots, forcing turnovers and, in turn, tricking opponents to outsmart themselves.

Auburn turnover percentage on defense: 24.9 (Rank: 1)

Virginia turnover percentage on offense: 14.7 (Rank: 11)

Auburn 3-point percentage on offense: 38.3 (Rank: 15)

Virginia 3-point percentage allowed on defense: 28.7 (Rank: 3)

They say styles make fights, and the contrasting attacks of Auburn and Virginia will be the most unique matchup of the final weekend. Auburn wants to push it, Virginia wants you to sit down and take a nap. Auburn wants to chuck 3s, Virginia and its third-rated 3-point defense is OK with surrendering them and forcing teams to beat them from outside. Auburn, with its havoc-wreaking defensive approach, wants to get you frazzled; Virginia and Bennett haven't been frazzled since checking Twitter after their first-round ouster to UMBC last year.

The teams have both assumed the character and personality of their head coaches -- Auburn with its high energy and fast pace, and Virginia with its projection of quiet confidence.

Said Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy of Pearl: "He's energetic, and really sweaty. He sweats a lot. But he's a good man, he's a good coach. He's like a father away from home. Probably one of the best coaches I ever had."

You couldn't script a much more oddball matchup between two teams and two coaches to play for the chance to be in the national championship game if you tried. And yet with the great Dick Bennett as the common denominator, these two title-contending teams -- despite their dissimilarities -- have been built around a stunningly similar foundation.