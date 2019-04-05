Final Four 2019: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech odds, optimal picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

No. 3 seed Texas Tech has looked like a dominant favorite in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, winning its four games by an average of 15 points. But the Red Raiders will be underdogs on Saturday when they make their first-ever Final Four appearance in a matchup with 2-seed Michigan State. Tipoff is at 8:49 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. This is the Spartans' 10th Final Four, and they won it all in 1979 and 2000. Bookmakers peg the Spartans as 2.5-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. Michigan State odds, with the over-under for total points set at 132.5. Before you make any Texas Tech vs. Michigan State picks or 2019 Final Four predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model is picking.

Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It entered the postseason on an 11-5 run on top-rated plays, and It's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling Auburn's huge upset of Kentucky in the Elite Eight and nailing 14 Sweet 16 teams.

Now the model has zeroed on on Michigan State vs. Texas Tech. We can tell you it is leaning over, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Cassius Winston gets most of the accolades for Michigan State, but the Spartans are extremely balanced. Forward Nick Ward (hand) missed multiple weeks late in the season, but that might have been a blessing in disguise because it allowed the Spartans to give Kenny Goins more minutes.

Goins has averaged just under 10 rebounds per game in the NCAA Tournament 2019, while Ward has collected about six. Those two along with Xavier Tillman, who is averaging close to a double-double in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, give MSU a strong front court to pair with Winston and fellow guard Matt McQuaid (9.8 points per game) in the backcourt. Orchestrating it all is Tom Izzo, one of the most successful postseason coaches in modern college basketball history. He's 52-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and is coaching in his eighth Final Four.

But just because the Spartans have an NCAA Tournament pedigree doesn't mean they'll cover the Texas Tech vs. Michigan State spread in the Final Four 2019.

The Red Raiders will have the best player on the court in Jarrett Culver. A 6-5 guard whom NBA execs can't wait to draft, Culver averages 18.9 points while scoring with ease in a variety of ways. He can get to the rim, create off the dribble, and shoot over defenders. In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Culver is averaging 21.5 points and has gotten to the foul line 27 times.

Texas Tech humiliated Michigan in the Sweet 16, allowing 44 points, and just held 1-seed Gonzaga to its third-lowest scoring game this season. The Red Raiders are 14-6-1 against the spread versus teams like Michigan State that are allowing fewer than 67 points per game.

