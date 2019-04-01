Final Four 2019: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech odds, picks, NCAA Tournament predictions from model on 11-5 run

No. 2 seed Michigan State makes its 11th Final Four appearance on Saturday when it plays 3-seed Texas Tech, which is making its first. It's an 8:49 p.m. ET tipoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Spartans advanced to the 2019 Final Four with a thrilling 68-67 win over top-seed Duke as junior Cassius Winston scored or assisted on 19 of Michigan State's 30 field goals. The Red Raiders made program history on the backs of the nation's top defense, which held Gonzaga 10 points below its average and forced 16 turnovers in a 75-69 win. Sportsbooks list the Spartans as 2.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Texas Tech odds, with the over-under for total points set at 132.5. Before you make any Michigan State vs. Texas Tech picks or 2019 Final Four predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in the Spartans' offensive efficiency. Michigan State (32-6) leads the nation in assists and committed just seven turnovers to Duke's 17 in the Elite 8 win. Winston sets the tone; he averages 18.8 points and 7.5 assists and dropped 20 and 10 on Duke. In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, sophomore Xavier Tillman has been a revelation, averaging 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds. He threw down a monster dunk late in the win over the Blue Devils.

Michigan State has won nine in a row, 14 of 15, and is an amazing 21-5 against the spread in its last 26 games against winning teams.

But just because the Spartans have the blue-chip talent and an NCAA Tournament pedigree doesn't mean they'll cover the Texas Tech vs. Michigan State spread in the Final Four 2019.

The Red Raiders lead the nation in defensive efficiency and are allowing 57 points per game in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver, a future NBA star, leads an improving offense with 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Sharpshooter Davide Moretti nails 46.3 percent of his 3-point shots. Every program in the country looking for a new head coach will come after Texas Tech's Chris Beard, a master tactician.

Texas Tech is 13-3 against the spread in its last 16 games, including 11-1 versus winning teams.

