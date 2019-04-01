Final Four 2019 odds, NCAA Tournament picks, predictions: Advanced computer model fading Texas Tech

The 68-team March Madness field has been narrowed to the Final Four as the 2019 NCAA Tournament is set to conclude in Minneapolis. The 2019 Final Four matchups featuring Michigan State vs. Texas Tech and Virginia vs. Auburn will tip on Saturday night, with the national championship game taking place on Monday, April 8. Virginia is the only 1-seed to survive the first two weekends of play and the Cavaliers are going off as 3-2 favorites to win it all in the latest 2019 Final Four odds. The 2-seed Michigan State Spartans aren't far behind at 7-4, with 3-seed Texas Tech fetching 4-1. Despite rolling through college basketball royalty with wins over Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky, the 5-seed Auburn Tigers are the biggest long shots at 7-1. Before locking in any kind of 2019 Final Four picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Tournament predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It entered the postseason on an 11-5 run on top-rated picks, and It's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling Auburn's huge upset of Kentucky in the Elite Eight and nailing 14 Sweet 16 teams. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on the Final Four 2019 and is revealing the chances every team makes the finals and wins it all. We can tell you the model is fading the Texas Tech Red Raiders despite their strong run through the NCAA Tournament thus far.

Coach Chris Beard's squad has rolled through the 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket, knocking off Northern Kentucky, Buffalo, Michigan and Gonzaga with an average margin of victory of 15 points. Their Elite Eight victory over top-seed Gonzaga is the only game that has been remotely in doubt in the closing minutes, and it took a fierce rally from the Bulldogs for that to be the case.

With the presence of likely top-five NBA draft pick Jarrett Culver and a defense that ranked third nationally this season, giving up just 59 points per game, the Red Raiders are a trendy pick to win it all. But with a Final Four matchup against a more proven postseason squad in Michigan State on deck, the model isn't high on the Red Raiders making a run.

In fact, the Red Raiders have a 28 percent implied probability to win it all, but SportsLine's projection have Texas Tech winning it just 18.7 percent of the time, making the team a poor bet. The Red Raiders make the finals in only 41.7 percent of simulations as well, so they're a team to fade when making your 2019 Final Four picks.

