Final Four 2019 odds, picks, NCAA Tournament predictions: Pros pounding Virginia vs. Auburn over

The 2019 Final Four features three programs with little to no history in the national semis and one school with a ton of it. The Virginia Cavaliers (33-3) face the Auburn Tigers (30-9) in Saturday's first 2019 NCAA Tournament semifinal before the Michigan State Spartans (32-6) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (30-6) in the nightcap. The Spartans, who have reached the Final Four nine times already, have almost five times the number of Final Four appearances than Virginia (two), Auburn and Texas Tech (both zero) combined. Virginia (-5.5) and Michigan State (-2.5) are favored in the latest 2019 Final Four odds, but as soon as the point spreads and totals were released, sharps -- professional bettors who risk so much that they can quickly affect the 2019 Final Four lines -- pounced.

SportsLine tapped into its Las Vegas sources to see what the sharps are backing for Saturday's Final Four games. We can tell you the wiseguys hammered the over in Virginia vs. Auburn. The total opened at 130.5, with many books already pushing it to 131 ahead of Saturday's tipoff.

The sharps know that while Virginia is an elite defensive team, Auburn has been a scoring machine recently. During the Tigers' 12-game winning streak, they're averaging 79.3 points. In the NCAA Tournament 2019, they've been even better, averaging 85.3. Only once in Auburn's last nine games has the total come in under 131, while the over has cashed in the last five games.

The sharps also know that Virginia is even better offensively than it is being given credit for. According to KenPom, the Cavaliers have the second best points-per-possession offense in the country when adjusted for the opponent at 1.23, trailing only Gonzaga. In addition, in the second half of the South Region final against Purdue, they showed they can play an up-and-down game, scoring 41 points against the Boilermakers with the outcome on the line.

