Final Four 2019: Texas Tech's Tariq Owens returns from ankle injury vs. Michigan State

MINNEAPOLIS -- Texas Tech center Tariq Owens left Saturday night's game against Michigan State in the second half with what appeared to be a painful ankle injury. Then he returned.

Owens came down awkwardly in an effort to grab a rebound and his right knee buckled after rolling his ankle. He went down to the floor on the baseline writhing in pain and screaming into his hand as trainers attended to him. He hobbled off the court with assistance and a clear limp, and was escorted to the locker room for further evaluation.

But only minutes later, Owens emerged from the locker room in a full sprint to the bench, which was met with a roar from Texas Tech fans in attendance. He re-entered the game, and thus far has not noticeably favored the leg he appeared to injure.

Tariq Owens gingerly walks off the court after coming down awkwardly. Seemed to have tweaked his right knee. pic.twitter.com/0tFR76D5hj — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) April 7, 2019

Before going down, Owens was 3-of-4 shooting from the floor with seven points, three blocks and four rebounds. His absence was notable and could have impacted the result because of how dominant he was against Sparty as a rim protector early on, but the Red Raiders extended their lead after he left and are minutes away from advancing to their first national championship game in program history.