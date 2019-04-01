Final Four 2019: Updated odds to win NCAA Tournament, opening lines for Saturday's March Madness games

Last season, Virginia, then the No. 1 overall seed, spent most of March Madness at home after losing to No. 16 seed UMBC in the first round. But a year removed from that stunning ouster, the Cavaliers find themselves two games away from winning it all -- and enter the week as the betting favorite according to odds updates Sunday night

According to updated national championship odds from Westgate, the Cavaliers, who opened the season at 15-1 odds, are now 3-2 to win. Just behind them is Michigan State on the opposite side of the bracket with odds at 7-4. No. 3 seed Texas Tech has the third-best odds at 4-1 followed by Auburn at 7-1.

TEAM CURRENT ODDS OPENING ODDS Virginia 3-2 15-1 Michigan State 7-4 15-1 Texas Tech 4-1 40-1 Auburn 7-1 30-1

The Final Four will begin from Minneapolis on Saturday evening, and Virginia is the only remaining No. 1 seed in the field. It will face the lowest-seeded team remaining, No. 5 seed Auburn, at 6:09 p.m. ET. The nightcap will feature a matchup between No. 2 seed Michigan State, which knocked out No. 1 overall seed Duke in a thriller on Sunday, and No. 3 seed Texas Tech. That game will tip at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Virginia will be a trendy pick among many, but if you're looking for value here, look no further than the Spartans. They've won 14 of their last 15, they've got to be feeling confident after taking out the most talented team in the field, and coach Tom Izzo is making his eighth (!) Final Four appearance. Between the other coaches combined, they have zero. Michigan State's experience on the court and on the sideline is underrated and will mean a lot when the chips are down.

In addition, Westgate released its opening lines for Saturday's games:

Virginia -5.5 over Auburn (Total: 131)

Michigan State -3 over Texas Tech (Total: 133)

