Final Four 2019: Virginia vs. Auburn odds, picks, NCAA Tournament best predictions from proven model

The 2019 Final Four is finally here, and Saturday night's action from U.S. Bank Stadium tips off at 6:09 p.m. ET with the No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers taking on the 5-seed Auburn Tigers in the latter's first-ever Final Four game. The latest Virginia vs. Auburn odds have the Cavaliers favored by six, up a half-point from where the line opened, while the over-under for total points is 132, up one-and-a-half after opening at 130.5. Virginia hasn't been to the Final Four since 1984 and it's never won a game there, so there's plenty of history on the line on Saturday. It's a new experience for all the coaches and players in this matchup, so before laying down any Virginia vs. Auburn picks of your own, listen to the 2019 Final Four predictions from SportsLine's projection model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It entered the postseason on an 11-5 run on top-rated picks, and It's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling Auburn's huge upset of Kentucky in the Elite Eight and nailing 14 Sweet 16 teams. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Virginia vs. Auburn. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

No defense has been as difficult to score on as Virginia's, a squad that has given up only 55.4 points per game, fewest in the nation. It's not just the team's methodical style of play, as opponents are also hitting just 28.7 percent of their 3-pointers. Even if a team finds a way to score on them, that doesn't mean the Cavaliers are doomed. In Saturday's regional final win over Purdue, the Boilermakers put up 75 points (including overtime) but Virginia still won by five. Virginia's first three opponents in the tournament averaged 52 points per game.

Virginia's offense is tough to handle too because it doesn't turn the ball over and scoring can come from nearly every place on the court. Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy combined for 49 points against Purdue, and in the team's four tournament games, the Cavaliers have been led in scoring by four different players.

But just because the Cavaliers are strong on both ends of the court doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Virginia vs. Auburn spread in the Final Four 2019.

The model also knows that Auburn, playing in its 10th NCAA Tournament and second in a row, became the only team to defeat Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky in consecutive games in NCAA Tournament history. The Tigers hold a statistical advantage over the Cavaliers in scoring too. Auburn is 28th nationally at 79.6 points per game, compared to Virginia, which is 192nd with 71.3.

Senior guard Bryce Brown has come up big during the NCAA Tournament 2019, averaging 18.3 points over four games, including 25 against Kansas and 24 versus Kentucky. Junior guard Jared Harper is one of five SEC players all-time with 1,300 points, 500 assists and 200 three-pointers. He accounts for 38 percent of Auburn's offense through points and assists. He scored 26 points against Kentucky in the Elite 8.

So who wins Auburn vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. Virginia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.