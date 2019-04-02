Final Four 2019: Virginia vs. Auburn odds, picks, NCAA Tournament predictions from advanced model

Teams seeking their first national title meet when 5-seed Auburn faces 1-seed Virginia in a 2019 NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup on Saturday. The Tigers (30-9) have already made school history by reaching their first Final Four, while the Cavaliers (33-3) are in the national semis for the second time and first since 1984. Tipoff is set for 6:09 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Cavaliers are favored by five in the latest Virginia vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 131. Before making any Virginia vs. Auburn picks of your own, be sure to see the 2019 Final Four predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It entered the postseason on an 11-5 run on top-rated picks, and It's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling Auburn's huge upset of Kentucky in the Elite Eight and nailing 14 Sweet 16 teams. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Virginia vs. Auburn. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that after being bounced in the first round last season as the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, Virginia is playing in the Final Four 2019 with a chip on its shoulder. The Cavaliers, now 16-6 all-time as a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, cooled off a pair of red-hot teams in the Elite 8, shutting down Oregon before forcing overtime and then fending off Purdue on Saturday.

Virginia is led by junior guard Kyle Guy, who helped carry the Cavaliers past the Boilermakers, hitting five 3-pointers en route to 25 points. Guy ranks first in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 3-pointers per game at 3.11 and is third in 3-point percentage at 42.7. Ty Jerome was also instrumental in Virginia's win in the Elite 8, scoring 24 points.

But just because the Cavaliers are the 1-seed doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Virginia vs. Auburn spread in the Final Four 2019.

That's because Auburn has ratcheted up its play and won 12 in a row, including the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship as a 5-seed. The Tigers knocked off 3-seed Tennessee 84-64 in the title game. This is the Tigers' 10th NCAA Tournament appearance and second in a row. It is also Auburn's third consecutive winning season under fifth-year coach Bruce Pearl, who is taking his third program to the Sweet 16 after previously making it with Tennessee and Milwaukee.

Guard play has been the biggest reason for Auburn's postseason success. Senior guard Bryce Brown has been a catalyst for the Tigers, scoring 24 points against Kentucky on Sunday and 25 versus Kansas. He is averaging 18.3 during the tournament. Also boosting the Auburn offense is junior guard Jared Harper, who scored 26 against Kentucky. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his last seven games.

So who wins Auburn vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. Virginia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.