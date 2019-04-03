Final Four 2019: Virginia vs. Auburn odds, picks, NCAA Tournament predictions from proven model

After suffering the ultimate heartbreak a year ago when Virginia became the first 1-seed to ever to lose to a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Cavaliers are two wins away from redemption, starting with Saturday's 2019 Final Four. Virginia (33-3), again a top seed, has reached the Final Four for the first time since 1984. Its opponent, No. 5 seed and 14th-ranked Auburn (30-9), is making its first NCAA Tournament Final Four and has been equally as hot. Saturday's tip-off from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET. The winner will play either Texas Tech or Michigan State on Monday for the national title. Virginia is favored by 5.5 in the latest Auburn vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 131, up a half-point from the opener. Before making any Auburn vs. Virginia picks of your own, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It entered the postseason on an 11-5 run on top-rated picks, and It's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling Auburn's huge upset of Kentucky in the Elite Eight and nailing 14 Sweet 16 teams.

The model has dialed in on Virginia vs. Auburn. It is leaning over.

The model knows Virginia, which crumbled in the first round last season, has been rock solid in the NCAA Tournament 2019. The Cavaliers refused to back down when challenged in the Elite 8, first holding off an Oregon team that had won 10 in a row before forcing overtime and defeating Purdue 80-75 on Saturday. This is Virginia's sixth straight NCAA appearance and seventh out of the last eight years under coach Tony Bennett. Virginia has a school-record 33 wins on the season and is 33-22 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Statistically, the Cavaliers have an edge over the Tigers in several categories, including scoring margin (plus-15.9 to plus-10.2) and 3-point percentage (39.4 to 37.9). Junior guard Kyle Guy scored 25 against Purdue and has notched at least 20 in nine games this season. Red-shirt freshman De'Andre Hunter is also a thorn in the side of any opponent. He is shooting 52.1 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from 3-point range and 79.2 percent at the free throw line.

But just because the Cavaliers are the 1-seed doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Virginia vs. Auburn spread in the Final Four 2019.

That's because Auburn has ratcheted up its play and won 12 in a row, including the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship as a 5-seed. The Tigers knocked off 3-seed Tennessee 84-64 in the title game. This is the Tigers' 10th NCAA Tournament appearance and second in a row. It is also Auburn's third consecutive winning season under fifth-year coach Bruce Pearl, who is taking his third program to the Sweet 16 after previously making it with Tennessee and Milwaukee.

Guard play has been the biggest reason for Auburn's postseason success. Senior guard Bryce Brown has been a catalyst for the Tigers, scoring 24 points against Kentucky on Sunday and 25 versus Kansas. He is averaging 18.3 during the tournament. Also boosting the Auburn offense is junior guard Jared Harper, who scored 26 against Kentucky. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his last seven games.

So who wins Auburn vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. Virginia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.