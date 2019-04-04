Final Four 2019: Virginia vs. Auburn odds, picks, NCAA Tournament predictions from top-rated model

After closing the regular season with four straight wins and then taking down the SEC Tournament, Auburn's magical late-season run continues with the 2019 Final Four on Saturday. Bruce Pearl's club will face top-seed Virginia at 6:09 p.m. ET in Minneapolis, with a trip to the 2019 NCAA Tournament national championship on the line. It's Auburn's first Final Four in program history and Pearl has his team clicking with one of the most dynamic offenses in the country. However, the Tigers will meet one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, testing their potent attack. The Cavaliers are listed as 5.5-point favorites with the total at 131 in the latest Virginia vs. Auburn odds, up a half-point from the opener. Before you make your Final Four 2019 predictions, you'll want to consult the Virginia vs. Auburn picks from the proven model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It entered the postseason on an 11-5 run on top-rated picks, and It's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling Auburn's huge upset of Kentucky in the Elite Eight and nailing 14 Sweet 16 teams. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Virginia vs. Auburn. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Virginia, which crumbled in the first round last season, has been rock solid in the NCAA Tournament 2019. The Cavaliers refused to back down when challenged in the Elite 8, first holding off an Oregon team that had won 10 in a row before forcing overtime and defeating Purdue 80-75 on Saturday. This is Virginia's sixth straight NCAA appearance and seventh out of the last eight years under coach Tony Bennett. Virginia has a school-record 33 wins on the season and is 33-22 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Statistically, the Cavaliers have an edge over the Tigers in several categories, including scoring margin (plus-15.9 to plus-10.2) and 3-point percentage (39.4 to 37.9). Junior guard Kyle Guy scored 25 against Purdue and has notched at least 20 in nine games this season. Red-shirt freshman De'Andre Hunter is also a thorn in the side of any opponent. He is shooting 52.1 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from 3-point range and 79.2 percent at the free throw line.

But just because the Cavaliers are the 1-seed doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Virginia vs. Auburn spread in the Final Four 2019.

It's no secret that Auburn has made its way to the Final Four 2019 by pushing the pace, moving the ball quickly and earning open looks for its shooters. Auburn has taken over 30 shots from beyond the arc per game in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, which is right on par with its season average. The Tigers have hit 49 of 3-pointers during the NCAA Tournament and 37.9 percent of their looks for the season.

However, even if you manage to throw the Tigers off their game like Kentucky did (7-of-23 from deep), they're still capable of using their ball pressure and playing the passing lanes to frustrate you defensively. Even against a team like Virginia, which will aim to take away Auburn's sharpshooting offense, expect Pearl to stick to his guns with talented guards Jared Harper and Bryce Brown. Auburn's persistence has allowed them to cover five of seven games this season in which they weren't favored, and all three times the spread was between +3.5 and +7.5 like it is Saturday.

So who wins Auburn vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. Virginia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.