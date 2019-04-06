Final Four 2019: Virginia vs. Auburn odds, picks, NCAA Tournament top predictions from proven model

A stylistic contrast awaits Saturday night when the Virginia Cavaliers face the Auburn Tigers in the first matchup of the 2019 NCAA Tournament Final Four. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Cavaliers (33-3) are the lone top seed in the 2019 Final Four and the South Regional champion brings the nation's top defense and an experienced core to the program's first Final Four under coach Tony Bennett. Auburn (30-9) used its blistering outside shooting and frenetic pace to capture the Midwest Regional title as the No. 5 seed and reach the Final Four for the first time in school history. The Cavaliers are six-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 131 in the latest Virginia vs. Auburn odds. Before you lock in your Virginia vs. Auburn picks, check out the 2019 Final Four predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Critics often have suggested Virginia's lack of postseason success is a byproduct of a limited offense that becomes a liability amid the backdrop of a style that lends itself to close games. But the Cavaliers have made major strides on offense, as their 71.3 points per game is the highest average in the Tony Bennett era. They also have found capable go-to options with the game in the balance.

Sophomore guard De'Andre Hunter (14.9 ppg) is an explosive athlete who can create his own shot and also is capable on the perimeter. Junior point guard Ty Jerome (13.3 ppg, 5.4 apg) is both a solid playmaker and creative with salvaging scoring opportunities against an expiring shot clock. Both are considered NBA prospects -- Hunter is in the top 10 of most mock drafts, while Jerome is considered a late first-rounder.

But just because the Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Virginia vs. Auburn spread in the Final Four 2019.

The model also knows that Auburn, playing in its 10th NCAA Tournament and second in a row, became the only team to defeat Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky in consecutive games in NCAA Tournament history. The Tigers hold a statistical advantage over the Cavaliers in scoring too. Auburn is 28th nationally at 79.6 points per game, compared to Virginia, which is 192nd with 71.3.

Senior guard Bryce Brown has come up big during the NCAA Tournament 2019, averaging 18.3 points over four games, including 25 against Kansas and 24 versus Kentucky. Junior guard Jared Harper is one of five SEC players all-time with 1,300 points, 500 assists and 200 three-pointers. He accounts for 38 percent of Auburn's offense through points and assists. He scored 26 points against Kentucky in the Elite 8.

