Final Four 2019: Virginia vs. Auburn odds, top picks, NCAA Tournament predictions from advanced model

Auburn is in uncharted territory as it competes in its first NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday. The fifth-seeded Tigers will face top-seed Virginia, which has redemption on its mind after last year's first-round stunner, in the 2019 Final Four. The Tigers (30-9), who won the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship, are on a tear and have won 12 in a row. The Cavaliers (33-3), meanwhile, have won four straight and are making their third Final Four appearance. Saturday's tip-off from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 6:09 p.m. ET, and the winner plays either Michigan State or Texas Tech on Monday night for the national championship. The Cavaliers are favored by 5.5 in the latest Auburn vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 131, up half-a-point from the opener.

Over the past two years, analysis has shown Auburn's huge upset of Kentucky in the Elite Eight and identified 14 Sweet 16 teams correctly.

Now the model has dialed in on Virginia vs. Auburn. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Virginia, which crumbled in the first round last season, has been rock solid in the NCAA Tournament 2019. The Cavaliers refused to back down when challenged in the Elite 8, first holding off an Oregon team that had won 10 in a row before forcing overtime and defeating Purdue 80-75 on Saturday. This is Virginia's sixth straight NCAA appearance and seventh out of the last eight years under coach Tony Bennett. Virginia has a school-record 33 wins on the season and is 33-22 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Statistically, the Cavaliers have an edge over the Tigers in several categories, including scoring margin (plus-15.9 to plus-10.2) and 3-point percentage (39.4 to 37.9). Junior guard Kyle Guy scored 25 against Purdue and has notched at least 20 in nine games this season. Red-shirt freshman De'Andre Hunter is also a thorn in the side of any opponent. He is shooting 52.1 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from 3-point range and 79.2 percent at the free throw line.

But the Cavaliers being the 1-seed doesn't guarantee they'll cover the spread.

The model also knows that Auburn, playing in its 10th NCAA Tournament and second in a row, became the only team to defeat Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky in consecutive games in NCAA Tournament history. The Tigers hold a statistical advantage over the Cavaliers in scoring too. Auburn is 28th nationally at 79.6 points per game, compared to Virginia, which is 192nd with 71.3.

Senior guard Bryce Brown has come up big during the NCAA Tournament 2019, averaging 18.3 points over four games, including 25 against Kansas and 24 versus Kentucky. Junior guard Jared Harper is one of five SEC players all-time with 1,300 points, 500 assists and 200 three-pointers. He accounts for 38 percent of Auburn's offense through points and assists. He scored 26 points against Kentucky in the Elite 8.

The matchup between Auburn and Virginia presents an interesting contrast in styles and strengths.