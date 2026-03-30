After two exciting weekends of NCAA Tournament games, the 2026 Final Four field is complete. The bracket started with 68 teams earlier this month, and the field has since shrunk to a mere quartet ahead of what should be an electric Final Four with storylines galore.

No. 2 UConn will square off against No. 3 seed Illinois, while No. 1 seed Arizona faces No. 1 seed Michigan in the national semifinals. Arizona is making its first Final Four appearance since 2001, while Illinois will be playing in the final weekend of the college basketball season for the first time since 2005. Michigan is returning to the Final Four for the first time since 2018. The Huskies are making their third appearance in the final weekend in the last four seasons.

Only one will be cutting down the nets in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6.

After last year's Final Four featured all No. 1 seeds advancing for the first time since 2008, chalk once again defined the NCAA Tournament. However, a new national champion is guaranteed this year after Florida lost in the second round to Iowa.

Here is the early look at what's ahead for the 2026 Final Four. All times Eastern

(2) UConn vs. (3) Illinois

Date: Saturday, April 4 | Time: 6:09 p.m.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis

TV: TBS | Streaming: March Madness Live

About the Huskies

UConn is back in the Final Four for the third time in four years as the program looks to become the first team since UCLA in the 1960s to win three national championships during that stretch. After losing in blowout fashion to St. John's in the Big East title game earlier this month, UConn fired off four consecutive wins to return to the Final Four. The Huskies pulled off a stunning win over No. 1 overall seed Duke less than 48 hours after eliminating No. 3 seed Michigan State.

The star of this team is big man Tarris Reed Jr. The former Michigan center is in the midst of a breakout season with the Huskies and is averaging career bests in almost every statistical category. Alex Karaban is the veteran leader of this team and could win a third national title in his career with two more wins next month in Indianapolis. Love him or hate him, UConn coach Dan Hurley wins. He is now 17-3 in the NCAA Tournament as the coach at UConn.

About the Fighting Illini

Illinois is in the Final Four for the first time in the Brad Underwood era. Since Underwood took over the program in 2017, the Illini have reached the Elite Eight or later twice. Illinois lost to eventual national champion UConn in the 2024 Elite Eight and is making its sixth appearance in the Final Four. The program has never won a national title, and the closest it came was during its last appearance -- losing to North Carolina in the title game.

The Fighting Illini have a collection of veteran talent, freshman stars and depth that make them one of the most dangerous teams in the sport. Per KenPom, Illinois has the No. 1 offense in adjusted efficiency and also ranks third in offensive rebounding percentage. Part of the reason why the latter is possible is that Illinois is the tallest team in Division I. Star freshman Keaton Wagler is the head of the snake, but he's not alone. Fellow freshman David Mirković is the team's second-leading scorer. Forward Andrej Stojaković, the son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojaković, has been coming off the bench recently, and it's worked. Illinois can beat you in multiple ways.

Illinois snaps 21-year Final Four drought using mix of old methods, new concepts and a dash of European flavor Chip Patterson

(1) Michigan vs. (1) Arizona

Date: Saturday, April 5 | Time: 8:49 p.m.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis

TV: TBS | Streaming: March Madness Live

About the Wildcats

Arizona is an experienced roster, but the nucleus of what makes the Wildcats great is their first-year talent. Peat, Burries and Ivan Kharchenkov are the third freshman teammate trio with at least 50 points each entering the Final Four, and the first since Kentucky in 2012. That team, headlined by Anthony Davis, won the national title. Jaden Bradley, the Big 12 Player of the Year, is the ultimate closer who can get a bucket whenever he pleases. Arizona also overwhelms teams with its size behind 7-foot-2 center Motiejus Krivas.

The only true weakness Arizona has is the 3-point shooting. Still, the Wildcats have proven time and time again that they can win without shooting it from deep. Case and point? In Arizona's win over Arkansas in the Sweet 16, the Wildcats became only the second team since 2000 to score at least 100 points and attempt fewer than 10 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament. The last team to do that in the NCAA Tournament was Kansas in 2003. Arizona has the perfect blend of size and physicality to wear teams out down the stretch. That's exactly what it did against Purdue in the Elite Eight. Arizona outscored Purdue 48-26 in the second half after trailing by seven points.

Tommy Lloyd has Arizona in Final Four after refusing to budge even as basketball changed around him Matt Norlander

About the Wolverines

In Year 2 of Dusty May's tenure at Michigan, the Wolverines are back in the Final Four for the first time in eight years. Last season, May orchestrated one of the best turnarounds in college basketball after the program went from eight wins in the final season of Juwan Howard's tenure to an appearance in the Sweet 16. Expectations for this roster were sky-high, and rightfully so, after Michigan landed an outstanding transfer portal class headlined by Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr.

Four of Michigan's five starters are transfers, with the other being former UNC guard Elliot Cadeau. Nimari Burnett, a former player under Howard, stayed at Michigan through the coaching change and has been a key role player for the Wolverines. Michigan's strength is its frontcourt. Last year, May rolled out a frontcourt of a pair of 7-footers in Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin. It was unconventional, but it worked. Michigan shoots 61.2% on 2-pointers, which is second among all Division I teams. May has built a national title contender in just his second season, less than three years after guiding Florida Atlantic to its first Final Four in program history.