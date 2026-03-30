The 2026 NCAA Tournament is officially down to a Final Four. With 64 teams eliminated and only three games remaining in March Madness, there is no rest for the weary this time of year -- even though all four remaining programs will get six days off before competition continues Saturday in Indianapolis.

The final three games of the 2025-26 college basketball season will be televised across TBS, truTV, though fans will be able to keep up with the action no matter how they choose to watch or follow the games.

On the call for the NCAA Tournament this season have been several notable voices, but taking you the rest of the way is Ian Eagle, returning for the third straight year as lead play-by-play announcer and the voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson. Gene Steratore will serve as rules analyst.

Ernie Johnson returns to host studio coverage for the Final Four alongside studio analysts Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

CBS and TBS led the way, each set to televise 21 games each when the NCAA Tournament began. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, HBO Max subscribers can catch the remaining games airing on TBS.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports are committed to bringing you the magic.

Let's take a look at the remaining schedule for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Final Four

Saturday, April 4

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (3) Illinois vs. (2) UConn

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TBS (watch live) TBD (1) Michigan vs. (1) Arizona

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TBS (watch live)

National Championship

Monday, April 6 -- 8:50 p.m. (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)