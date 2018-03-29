Final Four gambling: Michigan alum (and casino CEO) would make $1 million with Wolverines title

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

A prominent University of Michigan alum could stand to make $1 million if his Wolverines advance to the championship and win it all on Monday night.

Michigan graduate Derek Stevens, the CEO of the D Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, placed a $25,000 bet at 40-1 odds on Michigan before March Madness began, and now that bet is two wins away from producing a pay day he wouldn't soon forget from the Golden Nugget.

Stevens is already riding quite a wave of momentum as a Michigan alum, especially after both the 1 and 2 seed in Michigan's region took early NCAA Tournament exits. But it appears he's considering hedging the bet.

Stevens posted a poll on Twitter and a very slim majority of people -- 51%, in fact -- think he should let it roll rather than hedge.

If Stevens does let it ride and wins, he told the Detroit Free Press he already has plans for how he wants to spend his million dollar check.

"I'm re-investing it in building a new casino in downtown Las Vegas," Stevens said. "I have the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino and I have the D Las Vegas, which a lot of people from Detroit come to watch Tigers or Pistons. I'm in the process of building a third casino."

If Michigan wins and Stevens lets it ride to the end, his $1 million payout would represent the biggest loss in Golden Nugget Las Vegas' history. According to a press release, the Golden Nugget Las Vegas has never made a payout larger than $100,000.

SportsLine's computer projection model says the Wolverines have the second-best odds of Final Four teams to win it all.