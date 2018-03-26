Final Four: Jalen Rose's 100-year-old grandmother calls out Sister Jean

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

There's a Final Four rivalry brewing off the court, and it involves two ladies with a combined age of 198 years old.

100-year-old Mary Belle Hicks, the grandmother of ESPN personality and former Michigan player Jalen Rose, took to Instagram on Sunday to call out 98-year-old Sister Jean, Loyola-Chicago's team chaplain who has risen to fame over the last week. Her message? Michigan's going to end Loyola's season come Saturday.

"Sister Jean, it's been a good ride. But it's over Saturday. Go Blue," Hicks said.

Sister Jean has been plenty candid in media appearances over the last week, most recently by accepting an invitation to hang out with Charles Barkley at the Final Four. So if she gets wind of Hicks' trash talk, we may be in for the most epic trash-talking battle in NCAA Tournament history.