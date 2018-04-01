Final Four: Kansas' Bill Self asked Bob Huggins how to stop Villanova, but it didn't help

SAN ANTONIO -- After Kansas knocked out Duke and advanced to face Villanova in the Final Four, Hall of Fame coach Bill Self says he texted West Virginia coach Bob Huggins to try to unearth state secrets about how to stop -- or at least slow -- the Wildcats and their potent offensive attack. After all, the Mountaineers kept it within 12 points in the Elite Eight.

But not even a tip from Huggins, who played Villanova eight days prior, could help Self and Kansas scheme a way to stop the Wildcats' high-octane offense on Saturday.

"The thing is, when I texted Hugs I said, 'What do you think?' He said, 'You better hope Spellman doesn't shoot the ball well,'" said Self.

Of all the hopes, this ranks pretty high up on the dire scale. Sure, Spellman, a 6-8 center, shouldn't be a good shooter on paper. He shouldn't be able to play both inside and on the perimeter. But he does -- and frankly, he does it really, really, well.

Spellman leads Villanova in accuracy from the 3-point line, shooting a scorching 45 percent from beyond the arc. He's the pace-setter for a team that finished in the top 20 in 3-point percentage nationally this season, and for a team that attempted more 3-pointers than any team in the country -- by a wide margin.

What sunk Kansas' chances against Villanova in a demoralizing 95-79 loss on Saturday was the 3-point shooting, but it wasn't just Spellman. The Wildcats hit a Final Four record 18 3-pointers, shattering a previous record of 13 set by UNLV in 1987. Spellman hit just 3-of-9 from long distance, but the team as a whole made 18-of-40.

"We tried to devise a ball screen defensive plan which, we thought, would eliminate some of the actions. But after we got behind and it became obvious that we weren't defending the 3, after they made six in the first seven or eight minutes or whatever it was, we got halfway," Self said of his defensive game plan. "We didn't do what we were really supposed to do with the aggressiveness that we should have because we were worried about the results, because they'd already picked on us some. So it was one of those things.



"If the game had started out differently where we had some success defensively, we probably would have played a much better game. But after we didn't have any success defensively, you can't switch five. Are you going to put Azubuike on Brunson? Certain things we can't do, which obviously Villanova can do. And it wasn't very good. It looked good in practice, though, but it certainly wasn't very good."

Villanova's beatdown of Kansas painted a perfect picture of why the Wildcats are the most difficult test for any team in the NCAA Tournament. They can exploit matchups better than any team, and even when you zero in on a potential flaw, they keep coming like an over-manned army with more tricks than Bobo the Clown.

And it's why the Wildcats will be the overwhelming favorite to cut down the nets in Monday night's championship game against Michigan.

"This is our best offensive team," Villanova coach Jay Wright said flatly after Saturday's win. "We've had some good ones. This is definitely our best."