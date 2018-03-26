NCAA Tournament Final Four betting odds: Villanova favored to win March Madness title

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

The Final Four is here. The games -- Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago and Villanova vs. Kansas -- will be played Saturday. But the big one is Monday night, the national championship.

Have you placed your bets yet? Las Vegas oddsmakers have updated their odds for who will win the NCAA Tournament. These odds are from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. We also have projections from CBS Sports data scientist Stephen Oh, whose best work is usually over at our in-depth gambling site SportsLine -- we'll give you this bit for free!

Odds to win the national championship