NCAA Tournament Final Four betting odds: Villanova favored to win March Madness title
With the Final Four set, now would be a great time to get your bet in
The Final Four is here. The games -- Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago and Villanova vs. Kansas -- will be played Saturday. But the big one is Monday night, the national championship.
Have you placed your bets yet? Las Vegas oddsmakers have updated their odds for who will win the NCAA Tournament. These odds are from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. We also have projections from CBS Sports data scientist Stephen Oh, whose best work is usually over at our in-depth gambling site SportsLine -- we'll give you this bit for free!
Odds to win the national championship
Team
Westgate odds
Oh projection
Villanova Wildcats
even
52 percent
Michigan Wolverines
5/2
24.4 percent
Kansas Jayhawks
3/1
20 percent
Loyola-Chicago Ramblers
12/1
3.6 percent
-
