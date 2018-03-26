Final Four TV schedule: NCAA Tournament semifinals tip times, TV channel info, announcers

The 2018 Final Four is here, so it's time to get a fresh start. Enter CBS Sports' Round-by-Round game now for a chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four.

The Final Four is set. Finally. We're headed to San Antonio for the conclusion of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, one of the wildest in history. The four teams are in: Villanova, Kansas, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago.

But the schedule for the Final Four is out now, with games scheduled for Saturday, March 31. Loyola-Chicago plays Michigan in the opener, after the No. 11 seed Ramblers stunningly took the South Regional that fell to shreds. The No. 3 seed Wolverines came out of the West Regional, where the top two teams couldn't make it out of the first weekend.

In the second game, No. 1 seed Villanova enters the Final Four as arguably the favorite, having run through any opposition in the East Regional without much problem. The Wildcats will have their hands full with the No. 1 seed Jayhawks, who played close games throughout their victory in the Midwest Regional.

If you'd like to take a look at how we got here, check out our bracket with every score and links to stats and more. And if you're going to be streaming the games, here's our guide on how to do that for free.

The championship game will be Monday, April 2. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the main broadcast on TBS, while each team that makes it will have an independently produced "Teamcast" for hard-core fans.

Final Four TV schedule

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

6:09 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan

TBS: National Broadcast (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)



(Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson) TNT: Michigan TeamCast (broadcasters not announced)

(broadcasters not announced) TruTV: Loyola-Chicago TeamCast (broadcasters not announced)

*8:49 p.m.: Villanova vs. Kansas

TBS: National Broadcast (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)



(Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson) TNT: Kansas TeamCast (broadcasters not announced)

(broadcasters not announced) TruTV: Villanova TeamCast (broadcasters not announced)

All times Eastern.

*Second game starts 40 minutes after conclusion of first