The 2026 Final Four is set after two exciting weekends of NCAA Tournament games. Michigan has opened as the favorite to win the 2026 national championship next week in Indianapolis, while Arizona isn't far behind in the odds.

Arizona and Michigan, of course, will face each other in the national semifinals next weekend, with the winner advancing to the title game to face either UConn or Illinois. The Wolverines (+160) are tied atop the odds, and the Wildcats aren't far behind (+165). Illinois is a clear third in the odds (4/1), while UConn is the biggest longshot (7/1) to cut down the nets as the final team standing.

After last year's Final Four featured all No. 1 seeds reaching the final weekend of the college basketball season, three made it to Indianapolis. There will be a new champion in college basketball in just over a week, after Florida lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Iowa last weekend.

Another storyline to monitor ahead of next weekend is whether this will be the year a Big Ten member wins the national title. A team from the conference (Michigan State) hasn't won the title since 2000. With two teams from the Big Ten making up half of the field, this might be the conference's best shot to end the drought.

Let's take a look at the odds for not only the Final Four but the national championship. Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

2026 Final Four game odds, lines

(1) Michigan -1.5 vs. (1) Arizona

(2) UConn +2.5 vs. (3) Illinois

2026 national championship odds, lines