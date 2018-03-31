Final Four TV schedule: TeamCast and national announcers, channel info and tip times

The 2018 Final Four is here, so it's time to get a fresh start. Enter CBS Sports' Round-by-Round game now for a chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four.

The Final Four is here, and there are all sorts of options for watching it. Just make sure you get in front of a TV, computer, tablet or even smartphone before Saturday night's games start.

That's because we've got one heck of a March Madness slate ahead of us. In the first game, we get Cinderella Loyola-Chicago facing off against Big Ten giant Michigan. Then we get two college basketball powers, private school Villanova playing the best basketball in the country vs. legendary program Kansas, with its red-hot backcourt. These are the exact kinds of matchups that we all hope to see at the end when the NCAA Tournament starts.

And we're catering to your interests! While TBS shows the traditional national broadcast, TNT and truTV will offer special TeamCasts. They are built for hard-core fans interested in a localized broadcast just for them. So if you happen to be a Wolverine, Rambler, Wildcat or Jayhawk, you're going to want to check out those channels.

If you're looking for an online stream, head over to March Madness Live (find details on using the streaming service here). Here's the key TV info:

Final Four TV schedule

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

6:09 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan

TBS: National Broadcast (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)



(Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson) TNT: Michigan TeamCast

TruTV: Loyola-Chicago TeamCast

*8:49 p.m.: Villanova vs. Kansas

TBS: National Broadcast (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)



(Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson) TNT: Kansas TeamCast

TruTV: Villanova TeamCast

All times Eastern.

*Second game starts 40 minutes after conclusion of first

Michigan TeamCast

TNT at 6:09 p.m. ET

Matt Park, play-by-play - Park just completed his 11th season as the voice of the Michigan women's basketball team. He is a three-time Michigan Association of Broadcasters award winner for play by play on both radio and television.



- Park just completed his 11th season as the voice of the Michigan women's basketball team. He is a three-time Michigan Association of Broadcasters award winner for play by play on both radio and television. Jay Feely, analyst - Feely, a Michigan alum, has been an analyst for the NFL ON CBS since 2016 after first joining CBS Sports Network in 2014. Feely works as THE NFL ON CBS' kicking analyst, as well, including serving that role beginning in 2015 and during Super Bowl 50. He won a National Championship with Michigan in 1997 and enjoyed a 14-year NFL career as a kicker.



- Feely, a Michigan alum, has been an analyst for the NFL ON CBS since 2016 after first joining CBS Sports Network in 2014. Feely works as THE NFL ON CBS' kicking analyst, as well, including serving that role beginning in 2015 and during Super Bowl 50. He won a National Championship with Michigan in 1997 and enjoyed a 14-year NFL career as a kicker. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, reporter - Dr. Gupta, a Michigan alum, is a multiple Emmy-award winning chief medical correspondent for CNN, where he has worked since 2001. He is the host of Vital Signs for CNN and a member of the staff and faculty at the Emory University School of Medicine.



Loyola-Chicago TeamCast

truTV at 6:09 p.m.



Jeff Hagedorn, play-by-play - Hagedorn, a Loyola alum, currently serves as the radio voice for the Loyola men's basketball team. He previously worked on television coverage of the Houston Rockets.



- Hagedorn, a Loyola alum, currently serves as the radio voice for the Loyola men's basketball team. He previously worked on television coverage of the Houston Rockets. Jerry Harkness, analyst - Harkness served as captain of Loyola's 1963 National Championship team, which was inducted to the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. That same year, Harkness was awarded the Muhammad Ali Athlete Award and he is also a member of the Loyola Athletics Hall of Fame.



- Harkness served as captain of Loyola's 1963 National Championship team, which was inducted to the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. That same year, Harkness was awarded the Muhammad Ali Athlete Award and he is also a member of the Loyola Athletics Hall of Fame. Shams Charania, reporter - Charania, a Loyola alum, currently serves as an NBA reporter for Yahoo! Sports, breaking news from around the league.



Kansas TeamCast

TNT (following first game)

Dave Armstrong, play-by-play - Armstrong has served as TV play-by-play announcer for Jayhawks games since 1993. He has also been a play-by-play announcer for the Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.



- Armstrong has served as TV play-by-play announcer for Jayhawks games since 1993. He has also been a play-by-play announcer for the Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. Scot Pollard, analyst - Pollard, a Kansas alum, appeared in an Elite 8 and three Sweet 16s in his four years as a Jayhawk, finishing his career in the school's top-5 in rebounds and blocked shots. He won an NBA title with the 2008 Boston Celtics, capping a 12-year NBA career.



- Pollard, a Kansas alum, appeared in an Elite 8 and three Sweet 16s in his four years as a Jayhawk, finishing his career in the school's top-5 in rebounds and blocked shots. He won an NBA title with the 2008 Boston Celtics, capping a 12-year NBA career. Rob Riggle, reporter - Riggle, a Kansas alum, is currently an actor - appearing in dozens of films and television shows - and a sports fanatic. He has appeared on NFL pregame show coverage for FOX since 2012.



Villanova TeamCast

truTV (following first game)

Scott Graham, play-by-play - Graham returns as play-by-play announcer for Villanova's TeamCast after serving in the same role in 2016. He currently announces Big East games for a variety of networks.

- Graham returns as play-by-play announcer for Villanova's TeamCast after serving in the same role in 2016. He currently announces Big East games for a variety of networks. Randy Foye, analyst - Foye, a Villanova alum, was a 2006 first team All-American and the Big East Player of the Year in leading Villanova to the Elite 8. He played for seven teams in a 12-year NBA career.

- Foye, a Villanova alum, was a 2006 first team All-American and the Big East Player of the Year in leading Villanova to the Elite 8. He played for seven teams in a 12-year NBA career. Kacie McDonnell, reporter - McDonnell, a Villanova alum, returns as reporter after serving in the same role in 2016. She currently works for NESN, covering Boston-area teams.



The championship game will be Monday, April 2. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the main broadcast on TBS

If you'd like to take a look at how we got here, check out our bracket with every score and links to stats and more. And if you're going to be streaming the games, here's our guide on how to do that for free.