When is the Final Four? March Madness 2018 day, time, schedule, city, location, TV info
The Final Four is set -- and here's everything you need to know
The Final Four is here, finally. Loyola-Chicago, Michigan, Villanova and Kansas are done with practices and ready to figure out who will play Monday for the national championship. Saturday's games are milestones -- Final Four appearances are banner-worthy -- but winning is the real goal.
The NCAA Tournament has been full of surprises thus far, but two No. 1 seeds have actually made the Final Four, along with No. 3 seed Michigan. The biggest surprise, by far, is the No. 11 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers making it all the way to the final weekend. It should be an intriguing set of games, so make sure you know how to watch them.
Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.
Final Four
- When: Saturday, March 31
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: March Madness Live (free with cable account or three-hour trial)
- Time: Game 1 (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago) tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 (No.1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas) tip: 8:49 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
National Championship
- When: Monday, April 2
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: March Madness Live (free with cable account or three-hour trial)
- Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
