First half of Michigan State vs. Syracuse ends with circus shot at the buzzer
Matt McQuaid buried an unlikely 3-pointer off the glass as the clock struck zero in the first half
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
The first half of Sunday's second round NCAA Tournament game between Michigan State and Syracuse provided little in the way of fireworks.
Both teams combined to hit only 34.3 percent from the floor and combined for 6 of 24 from the 3-point line, but Michigan State's Matt McQuaid ended the opening frame lull with a bang, turning a blocked shot into an in-the-air circus shot that sunk through the net as time expired.
The 3-point heave was the difference for Michigan State in the first half, as it took a 25-22 lead into halftime over No. 11 seed Syracuse.
-
Purdue vs. Butler preview
The shorthanded Boilermakers face a Butler team that easily handled its first round foe on...
-
Meet the man behind @UMBCAthletics
Zach Seidel is drawing his own attention for his funny tweets
-
Printable bracket for NCAA Tournament
Is your current bracket busted? Print a new bracket here after all of the upsets and game-winners...
-
March Madness times, TV schedule
Your guide on how, when and where to watch the NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV
-
Sunday's NCAA Tournament live updates
The second round of the NCAA Tournament continues Sunday
-
Poole hit identical buzzer-beater in HS
Poole's high school buzzer-beater wasn't a game-winner, though