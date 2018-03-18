First half of Michigan State vs. Syracuse ends with circus shot at the buzzer

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

The first half of Sunday's second round NCAA Tournament game between Michigan State and Syracuse provided little in the way of fireworks.

Both teams combined to hit only 34.3 percent from the floor and combined for 6 of 24 from the 3-point line, but Michigan State's Matt McQuaid ended the opening frame lull with a bang, turning a blocked shot into an in-the-air circus shot that sunk through the net as time expired.

The 3-point heave was the difference for Michigan State in the first half, as it took a 25-22 lead into halftime over No. 11 seed Syracuse.