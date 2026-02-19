A Conference USA matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule features the Liberty Flames putting their undefeated CUSA record on the line versus the FIU Panthers on CBS Sports Network. Liberty (22-3, 14-0 CUSA) is riding a 16-game win streak and is coming off a Saturday victory over UTEP by a 73-64 score. FIU (12-13, 5-9 CUSA) has lost two of its last three but defeated Louisiana Tech, 77-64, in its most recent contest on Feb. 14. The Flames are 5-2 all-time versus the Panthers.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from the Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty has won the last three meetings, including an overtime win on Dec. 28. The Flames are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Liberty vs. FIU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any FIU vs. Liberty picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Liberty vs. FIU 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for FIU vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. FIU spread: Liberty -11.5
Liberty vs. FIU over/under: 151.5 points
Liberty vs. FIU money line: Liberty -758, FIU +527

Top FIU vs. Liberty predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Liberty vs. FIU 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (151.5 points). The Over is a combined 25-19 for the teams this season, which includes their December matchup being one of the highest-scoring games of the entire 2025-26 college basketball season. Liberty prevailed 97-94 as the 191 total points easily eclipsed the game's O/U of 152.5.

FIU has gone over in three of its last four road games, while Liberty has gone over in four of its last five contests overall. These are two of the four-highest scoring teams in Conference USA, while FIU is just as giving on the other end of the court as no CUSA squad gives up more points per game than the Flames. The model projects 154 combined points as the Over hits in 56.9% of simulations.

How to make Liberty vs. FIU picks

