Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: FGCU 1-6, FIU 2-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will be playing at home against the FGCU Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. FGCU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on FIU, who comes in off a win.

FIU's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They walked away with a 91-84 victory over the Owls. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, FGCU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 71-55 to the Seahawks.

The losses dropped the Panthers to 2-6 and the Owls to 4-3.

Looking ahead, FIU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 2-6 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 4-1 ATS vs. FGCU across their last five meetings.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FIU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FGCU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

FIU is a 3.5-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

FIU has won 5 out of their last 8 games against FGCU.