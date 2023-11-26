Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Kennesaw State 4-2, FIU 1-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the FIU Panthers at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Kennesaw State has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Kennesaw State pushed their score all the way to 84 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They lost 85-84 to the Pirates on a last-minute jump shot From Bobby Pettiford Jr. Kennesaw State got off to an early lead (up 14 with 9:11 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, Kennesaw State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Simeon Cottle, who scored 16 points along with 5 steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Terrell Burden, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, FIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 61-60 to the Lions.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their game on Sunday, FIU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

FIU is a 3.5-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.