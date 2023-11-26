Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Kennesaw State 4-2, FIU 1-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After five games on the road, FIU is heading back home. They will take on the Kennesaw State Owls at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Tuesday, the Panthers were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 61-60 to the Lions.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Kennesaw State's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They lost 85-84 to the Pirates on a last-minute jump shot From Bobby Pettiford Jr. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Simeon Cottle, who scored 16 points along with 5 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Terrell Burden, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

The losses dropped the Panthers to 1-6 and the Lions to 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FIU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 47.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

FIU came out on top in a nail-biter against Kennesaw State in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, sneaking past 84-81. Will FIU repeat their success, or does Kennesaw State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.