Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: LIU 1-5, FIU 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The LIU Sharks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the FIU Panthers at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Sharks couldn't handle the Norse and fell 72-64.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored FIU on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 68-65. FIU got off to an early lead (up 15 with 0:27 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

FIU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Arturo Dean, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 steals, and Jayden Brewer who scored 18 points along with 3 steals.

The last time the Sharks won on the road was back last Tuesday. Having now lost four straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 1-5. As for the Panthers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LIU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

LIU came up short against FIU in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, falling 80-72. Can LIU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.