Maine fell flat on their face against UCF on Monday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Maine has jumped out to a quick 36-35 lead against FIU.

If Maine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-5 in no time. On the other hand, FIU will have to make due with a 4-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Maine 8-5, FIU 4-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will be home for the holidays to greet the Maine Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored FIU last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-68 to the Hatters. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 148 point over/under.

Meanwhile, Maine unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 74-51 punch to the gut against the Knights. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Maine has scored all season.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 4-9. As for the Black Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.

Looking forward, FIU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on FIU: they have a less-than-stellar 3-9 record against the spread this season.

Odds

FIU is a 3.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

