Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Maine 8-5, FIU 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears will head out on the road to face off against the FIU Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

After a string of four wins, Maine's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They suffered a painful 74-51 defeat at the hands of the Knights. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Maine has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored FIU on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-68 to the Hatters. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 148 point over/under.

The Black Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 8-5. As for the Panthers, their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.