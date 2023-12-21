Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Maine 8-5, FIU 4-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears will head out on the road to face off against the FIU Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

After a string of four wins, Maine's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They suffered a painful 74-51 defeat at the hands of the Knights. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Maine has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored FIU on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-68 to the Hatters. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 148 point over/under.

The Black Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 8-5. As for the Panthers, their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.