Stetson came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Stetson 6-5, FIU 4-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will be home for the holidays to greet the Stetson Hatters at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. FIU will be strutting in after a victory while Stetson will be stumbling in from a loss.

FIU scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Tigers 146-55 at home. With that win, FIU brought their scoring average up to 77.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stetson last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks.

The Panthers' victory bumped their record up to 4-8. As for the Hatters, they bumped their record down to 6-5 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FIU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like Stetson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, FIU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on FIU: they have a less-than-stellar 3-8 record against the spread this season.

Odds

FIU is a 5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Stetson has won 3 out of their last 5 games against FIU.