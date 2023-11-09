Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Tarleton State 0-1, FIU 0-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will be playing at home against the Tarleton State Texans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

FIU kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They suffered a grim 85-62 defeat to the Knights. FIU was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-21.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Tarleton State found out the hard way on Monday. There's no need to mince words: the Texans lost to the Cavaliers, and the Texans lost bad. The score wound up at 80-50.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tarleton State failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 50 points. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Virginia scored 80.

Both these teams took a loss in their season openers, leaving them with identical 0-1 records.

Looking forward, FIU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

Odds

FIU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

